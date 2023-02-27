CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A DuBois bar is reopening this week after an off-duty police officer shot a man after getting into an altercation with the owner.

The bar, Invictus will be reopening on Friday, March 3 following the shooting that left one man injured on Sunday, Feb. 19.

One person at the bar identified as Ani Myrtaj was shot after he attempted to help the owner prevent Zachery Dodson from injuring anyone else in the building. According to DuBois Police Department Chief Blaine Clark, a bullet struck Myrtaj in his face and exited through the back of his neck at the base of his skull.

The bar will be reopening and half of the recreational earnings will go toward Myrtaj and his wife. The bar owner, Joseph Morrison, said that Myrtaj helped prevent anyone else from being injured that night and that everyone is grateful for his heroic actions.

The bar released a statement on its Facebook page:

“Getting things back to normal hasn’t been an easy feat for us but, we want to do what we can to help Ani and his wife get through this rough patch and healing, without additional worry. “It’s obvious that Ani and Imelda have already touched so many lives in the short time of them being here in Dubois and it`s important to us to show them that!

There will also be a donation jar outside of the bar for anyone who is not participating in a recreation activity.