DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – A DuBois boxer is bringing home the gold and her friends, family and community couldn’t be more proud of her.

Aviana Gillaugh just finished competing at the United States International Women’s Tournament in the junior division. She earned gold for performance.

Aviana spoke with WTAJ’s Tristan Klinefelter previously about her dreams to go to the Olympics and what she enjoys the most about boxing. You can read the full story here.

You ALL make this possible!! Thank you to our amazing community for all the love and support!! Turnabout Boxing said in a Facebook post

Next up she’ll be headed to the national finals in December and we’re all wishing her the best of luck!