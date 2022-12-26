CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boxing is one of the oldest sporting events around and many may remember Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and many others.

But one girl in DuBois is trying to create her legacy in the sport. In downtown DuBois at the WPAL Fitness Center, you’ll find Aviana Gillaugh. A 15-year-old boxer who is making a name for herself.

“I mean I really just train for national tournaments and I want to go to the Olympics someday,” Aviana Gillaugh said. “I’m really hoping to win a gold medal so I’ve been doing this for so long it’s kinda become my everything.”

Recently Aviana competed at a U.S.A. national tournament in Texas and she beat the number three ranked fighter in her division.

“I was very surprised honestly in that fight I had lost the first round and it’s very hard to come back from a loss, once you lost the first round usually you just lose on from there but I came back from it and I was very surprised from my performance. I was happy with it, there were obviously some things I could’ve done better but other than that It felt great,” Aviana Gillaugh said.

One special person helping Aviana is her father who is also her coach

“I’m incredibly proud of her you know I watched her for six years give this sport her everything. Through the trials and tribulations… (like) homeschooling which she’s required to maintain an A average,” Gregg Gillaugh Team 814 Head Coach and Aviana’s Father said. “It just meant everything to me to see her succeed on the biggest stage in the country for amateur boxing. It’s a very surreal moment it just you know it was almost like a dream.”

And Aviana is getting noticed, she is now the number four ranked fighter in the country.

“I mean number five is good but I thought I was going to be still either number five or six but when I was number four I said I’ll take it you know I was happy about it. Never in a million years when I was 9 would I have thought I actually would want to do this until I stepped in a ring for a birthday party,” Aviana Gillaugh said.

Aviana’s favorite part about the sport is not the violence, training, mindset, or competition.

“It would be the people I meet in the sport because most of the people I meet are very loyal and they understand what you have to do to really succeed in the sport,” Aviana Gillaugh said.

As for her dad, Gregg just wants his daughter to do something she enjoys.

“I just want her to do what she’s passionate about you know she loves boxing and I’ll support it as long as she loves boxing you know not that I’ll stop coaching but I want her to live her dream,” Gregg Gillaugh said.