CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One resident of Clearfield County is taking home a new ride thanks to the DuBois Central Catholic school.

Sharon Wantuck picked up the keys to her brand-new Corvette Stingray on Friday. Wantuck won the car through a raffle that the school was holding.

“On behalf of the school and the students, the teachers, the administrators, and all the volunteers I want to thank everybody who participated, supported the school and bought tickets,” Director of Advancement Mark Barchony said.

Through the raffle, the school was able to raise $91,000. The car was purchased through Dave Hallman Chevrolet in Erie.

When Wantuck received her keys, she allowed a group of kindergarten students to see the car one last time. Many students sat in the car, opened the hood, and were amazed at how the car looked.