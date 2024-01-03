CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois Central Catholic School Senior Melia Mitskavich is a three-sport athlete and her talent in bowling is taking her to the number one team in the country.

While she has played softball and volleyball, Mitskavich began bowling around the age of 5. Her family owns DuBois Lanes and her mother bowled professionally. Now, Mitskavich is heading to Jacksonville State University to be a part of the number one team in the country.

“I wasn’t sure if it would be the right fit for me,” Mitskavich said. “I talked with some academic counselors and the bowling coach and girls on the team, and it just started to feel like the right fit.”

Mitskavich signed in December after she had a record-setting season where she finished with the best national bowling average in the youth female league.

At Jacksonville State University, she will be studying PreHhealth, Professional Biology with the hope of becoming an Optometrist.

Throughout her bowling career, she has won multiple awards including six 300-scoring games, a regional title, and the highest youth average in the country for two years.

“It’s definitely been pretty difficult because, in my area, I would say bowling’s not very big.” She said. “I don’t have a high school team, so it’s all kind of been on my own, traveling to all these places.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Mitskavich has traveled around the U.S. and competed in places such as Las Vegas and Florida. However, now she’s leaving home and heading south to Alabama hoping to show what the sport can offer.

“I wish more people would realize the opportunities that you can get through bowling. It’s the only sport that you can start winning a scholarship right when you start,” She said.

Mitskavich is on track to be the class of 2024 Valedictorian at DuBois Central Catholic School.