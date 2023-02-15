CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At DuBois Central Catholic School students, faculty, and parents will soon see a school resource officer roaming through the hallways.

Last week the City of DuBois, and Sandy Township partnered together to agree in providing a school resource officer. Officials are considering hiring the current Brockway school resource officer for the position. But all of this comes from a donor that wishes to be anonymous.

The donation covers the three-year contract without making an impact on taxes or tuition.

“A donor came forward and we don’t know their identity but they came forward out of the kindness of their heart and really with a focus on bettering this community and gave a donation to really make this all happen,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said.

“This was a fully funded grant we received there for there is not going to be any cost put back on the parents,” Gretchen Caruso Dubois Central Catholic President said.

Adding a school resource officer was part of the school’s safety plan. This was never accomplished due to lack of funding, but it remained an important search for the school.

“There’s a lot of reasons to do that so obviously the number one reason is to have the students, faculty and staff safe and secure we want kids to feel that they can come to school we want parents to be comfortable sending their kids to school and know that they are in a safe environment,” Caruso said.

And this officer will do more than just protect the kids.

“They can help us education-wise, providing students with information in their civics class, and drivers safety and other areas like that,” Caruso said.

With a spike in school threats in the region, officials are hoping this will prevent anything from happening.

“With an SRO being on campus she’s gonna patrol the hallways she’ll have a marked police car there hopefully that will deter anything from happening up there,” Sandy Township Chief of Police Kris Kruzelak said.

Caruso also gave a lot of recognition to the City of DuBois and Sandy Township. She was glad and happy to showcase that through consolidation both municipalities are showing that they can work together.

The new officer is set to start on Monday, March 6th.