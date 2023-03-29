CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, March 29 the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce held its first business connection of the year.

Business owners from around the area gathered at the DuBois Country Club where Representative Mike Armanini and Senator Wayne Langerholc spoke to the crowd.

This was an opportunity for businesses to share accomplishments as well as network with everybody in attendance.

“Myself and Senator Langerholc just to reach out to the community to the business owners let them know what we’re trying to accomplish in Harrisburg for them to keep their industries, their businesses thriving. This is a great opportunity where Wayne and I get to hear directly from them their concerns and their issues,” Armanini said.

This is just the first one for the chamber they have more planned for later this year.

For the latest information for the chamber as well as information for upcoming events make sure you check out their website duboispachamber.com