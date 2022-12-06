CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is hoping to provide for their community again this holiday with meals and toys for children

This year’s slogan for the initiative is “Feed the need and toys for joys.” So not only will the chamber focus on meals for families, but also on efforts to provide gifts for children during the holidays.

According to the Clearfield food pantry, there is a 33% increase in people who need help this year.

“It’s one thing that everybody is gonna go and shop for their parents and their friends and their coworkers but there’s a lot of people that don’t have that opportunity to get something,” Membership and Public Relations Coordinator at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, Morgan Shumaker said. “And I know just giving something as small as a can of food or just a doll, in general, goes a lot.”

This year the chamber partnered with Bigfoot Country to give back to food pantries and Toys for Tots.

Food pantries are also preparing to give families much-needed assistance.

“Basically they’re all kinda doing some different things and it has to do with donated funds or whatever they have the community is great with a lot of the places giving back and packing up different things to try to give them extra food to go out with them,” Donna Gill, Family Service Coordinator for Central PA Community Action said.

Food pantries still need the community’s help. You can donate to the chamber of commerce until Friday, December 9th.