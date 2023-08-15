DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dubois City Council chambers were filled once again with concerned citizens Monday evening, after seeing on the agenda that the city may use public dollars to buyout the remainder of former city manager John Herm Suplizio’s contract.

Suplizio was arrested and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars by the Attorney General in March. Several Dubois residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, urging the council members not to buy out Suplizio’s contract.

“Mr. Suplizio has grossly mismanaged the funds of this city and we are now going to pay the price,” said Dubois resident Jennifer Jackson.

Newest Dubois City Council member Pat Reasinger didn’t mince words when asked during public comment if the city has the funds to payout Suplizio’s contract.

“I wouldn’t even call it a budget,” said Reasinger. “It’s a Mr. Suplizio ****show.”

Although he is no longer working for the city, Suplizio’s contract is still valid until April 13, 2025. With no morality clause, this means that the city would have to buy out the remainder of his contract in order to move forward.

“So we have to find out what money would be owed to him, how we are going to pay it out to him,” said Dubois Mayor Edward Walsh. “If there’s an amount and what will that amount be.”

Reasinger claimed during the meeting to already have what that number is.

“His salary is $110, 000 a year,” said Reasinger. “If you pay that out and finish it it’s $157,846.20. He always got a bonus, like a sixty-four or sixty-five thousand dollar bonus a year on top of the $110,000. So if you take that number it’s $248, 462.”

Reasinger says that the amount could potentially be higher if Suplizio would be paid for the vacation and sick time he has accumulated.

“The number is somewhere between $157,846.20 and $258,269,” said Reasinger.

Council members were split on the buyout, the status of the city’s budget and whether or not Suplizio is guilty.

“We’ve had a balanced budget with all of these projects. Never raised taxes in 15 years,” said Council Member James Aughenbaugh.

“But you didn’t have to raise taxes because Herm refinanced loans to get money to pay the bills,” said Reasinger in response. “He would take a loan that was like 10 million dollars, after it was paid for five million he would refinance it, take the five million and use it for your budget. That is not a balanced budget.”

“To this day I think that Mr. Suplizio has done a very fine job of moving this city forward,” said City Solicitor Toni Cherry.

Cherry declined to do an interview with WTAJ. Reasinger and several in attendance questioned her involvement with Suplizio.

“Her job is to advise council and to protect the citizens,” said Reasinger. “I don’t feel that she has always done that. I think she is protecting Mr. Suplizio. That’s my opinion.”

Ultimately the council voted to move forward with the buyout process, and will continue to negotiate what the amount will be. A vote will be held at a future meeting before the money would be paid if approved.

“Hopefully the attorney general and the forensic audit will find all that money that was moved around,” said Reasinger.