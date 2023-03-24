CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio has been put on administrative leave pending the results of a fraud investigation involving city funds.

John “Herm” Suplizio, 62, allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble.

While Suplizio is considered innocent until proven guilty, it has caused the city’s council to place him on administrative leave.

This has also brought ramifications from Clearfield County Commissioners who said they will postpone any decisions on grant funding for the city until there’s further clarification regarding supervision and reconciliation of city funds and accounts.

