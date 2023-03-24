CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio has been put on administrative leave pending the results of a fraud investigation involving city funds.
John “Herm” Suplizio, 62, allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble.
While Suplizio is considered innocent until proven guilty, it has caused the city’s council to place him on administrative leave.
This has also brought ramifications from Clearfield County Commissioners who said they will postpone any decisions on grant funding for the city until there’s further clarification regarding supervision and reconciliation of city funds and accounts.
Clearfield County is monitoring recent events in the City of DuBois. While we agree with the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’, the fact that the allegations involve misuse of city finances concerns us. As such, we support Council’s decision to put Mr. Suplizio on administrative leave. We will be postponing any decisions on grant funding for the City of DuBois until we have further clarification regarding supervision and reconciliation of city funds and accounts.-Statement from Clearfield County Commissioners