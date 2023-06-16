DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately 75 volunteer firemen and their friends and family spent six months putting together this year’s DuBois Community Days.

June 16 and 17

Beginning Friday, this festival in the park will feature live entertainment, kid activities, a parade, fireworks and more.

The festival is also host to the largest firemen’s parade in Western Pennsylvania, which will march through the streets of DuBois beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Details and directions to the parade can be found on the event website.

Below are just some of the events and vendors that will be at the festival.

Free swimming! There will be free swim sessions on both Friday and Saturday.

Face Paint Pittsburgh will be offering face painting in their tent near the stage

Tanzanite African Acrobats will be performing on the Penelec Stage Friday evening

Summer Beast Powerlifting Meet

Pickleball Tournament

Bill and the Neptunes

Dennis Regling Balloon Animals

Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show

Firemen’s Parade

Separate Ways the Bane (Journey tribute)

The entire lineup can be found on the event website.

As noted on the festival website, the mission of the festival is to bring back a sense of community in the area.