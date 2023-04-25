CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois is continuing a decade-long fight against a proposed injection well that could come into the area.

At Monday, April 24th’s city council meeting Vice President Diane Bernardo spoke about the injection well and expressed her concern to the council and the residents of DuBois.

“We do not have the protection,” Bernardo said. “I need every one of you in here to get as angry as I am about it. This is your water.”

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an injection well is used to place fluid underground into porous geologic formations. These underground formations may range from deep sandstone or limestone to a shallow soil layer.

Injected fluids may include water, wastewater, brine (salt water), or water mixed with chemicals.

In front of a packed council chamber, Bernardo talked about ways this can impact water supplies and how it can damage the clean water.

“The U.S. EPA came out and rubber-stamped this,” Bernardo said. “As soon as they rubber-stamped, then DEP followed suit. And I’ll tell you why I’m angry about it. This injection well that’s proposed for less than three miles, three miles from our water wells.”

Like many places in the region, DuBois has abandoned coal mines that have not been inspected since closing down in the 1950s. These mines are filled with acid mine drainage that can get into the water supply.

Previously the City of DuBois adopted a water protection plan. And in that water protection plan that included data loggers, those data loggers are put into the headwaters that feed into the reservoir.

When these data loggers do, that’s 24-hour continuous monitoring, monitoring of any contaminants that come from aboveground, below ground, or off Interstate 80.

“The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. government should have better oversight when it comes to the waterways of the United States of America. And I’m mad at DEP because it’s the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. They knew what was underneath our ground,” Bernardo said.

“I don’t want us to be taken as anti-drilling,” Bernardo added. “This is about safety. That’s the bottom line. When you drill, then be safe about it.”

Bernardo says that the fight will continue to delay the proposal of the injection well. WTAJ has reached out to the DEP but as of now, there has been no response.