CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – TURNaBOUT boxing in DuBois will be hosting a dine-to-donate event to benefit their group and programs.

The dinner is set for Tuesday, March 7 at Luigi’s Ristorante & Catering DuBois. You can either dine or take your meal to go for the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit TURNaBOUT Boxing and the different programs that they run. This also includes their Parkinson’s program, which aims to help those suffering from the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Specifically, they hope to help with stability, balance and movement.

During the event, there will also be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. You do not have to be present to win, TURNaBOUT will go live from Luigi’s for drawings and post all winners to our Facebook!

During the event, you can also meet the founder and rising local boxing star Aviana Gillaugh as she prepares to represent Western Pa in a national competition.

Gilllaugh will be heading to Michigan on Saturday, March 18 to compete.

Luigi’s Ristorante & Catering DuBois is located at 32 N Brady Street