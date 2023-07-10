CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pre-registration is now open for kids who are looking to spend some time shooting hoops in the DuBois area.

DuBois Dream will be hosting a kids camp and an exhibition match on Friday, July 21 at Pfingstler Fieldhouse. You must pre-register for the camp by Friday, July 14th at noon.

Here’s when the camp will take place:

Ages 12 and Under: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages 13 and Up: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The cost for kids to participate is $15 or $25 if they want a “I’m a Dreamer” T-Shirt. Kids are advised to bring a ball and some water for the camp.

Pre-Registration for the camp can be accessed through this Google form. Tip-off for the exhibition match will be at 6 p.m.