CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Basketball is one of the most popular sports in America, and in Clearfield County, the DuBois Dream is preparing to play in ESPN’s The Basketball Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an open-application, single-elimination tournament played each summer in the United States. In 2022 there were 64 teams and a $1 million prize.

While the DuBois Dream is preparing for the tournament they held a kids camp and exhibition game to give back to the community and have a little bit of fun. Kids gathered at Pfingstler Fieldhouse.

“The Dubois dream has always been founded on, helping the kids, and the community,” DuBois Dream player and owner Albert Varacallo said. “I always want to go back to the heart of it. When we played in 2016 with TBT, that was just what it was about. We did a kids’ camp back then and we’re doing a kids’ camp now.”

The DuBois Dream is a professional minor league men’s basketball and AAU & youth basketball development organization based in DuBois, founded in 2016 by Varacallo.

The DuBois dream is back in the ESPN basketball tournament for the first time since the covid pandemic hit and they’re playing for someone special. Last year Varacallo was on a different team playing for his mother who passed away from pancreatic cancer.

“Now I’m playing in honor of my father, who passed away tragically when I first started it out in 2016,” Varacallo said. “Honoring them as well as you’ll see the Varacallo Foundation prominently on all our stuff equipment. That’s why we’re playing to honor, my family, my parents, and just the other community.”

The camp was broken down into different age groups and it works to help kids with skills and to have fun.

“The kids bring a new energy and a new life to this, and it shows you why you put this stuff together,” Varacallo said.

Part of the kid’s camp was a mental health talk by former Ball State power forward Trey Moses. Moses is from Lousiville Kentucky and battled mental health issues himself.

“I’ve battled mental health issues for a majority of my life,” Moses said. “I lost one of my best friends from taking his life. I am just trying to end the stigma around mental health, especially in African-American communities and sports.”

Moses has a famous saying and message to everyone battling mental health issues, It’s ok to not be ok.

“Whatever it is, whether it’s mental health or just having a tough day, being sad, being upset, it’s okay to have feelings,” Moses said. “In terms of basketball, just have fun with that. Life is bigger than basketball.”

DuBois Dream will be playing their first game on July, 25 in West Virginia against the West Virginia Alumni.