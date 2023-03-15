CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Basketball fans get on your feet! This Saturday the DuBois Dream Team will be coming back after a year off.

The Dream is a minor league basketball team that was founded in 2016 by current owner and player, Albert Varacallo, III. This organization combines his passion for basketball and his commitment to his hometown.

Each season, the DuBois Dream aims to bring talented players, coaches and staff members together to positively impact the community.

While winning is always a top priority, the organization is also dedicated to the young people of the region.

On Saturday, March 18 there will be many youth games played as well as a three-point contest, a free throw contest, and possibly a slam dunk competition. At the end of the night, the DuBois Dream Team will host a match against Timothy Edwardz United.

“Everything that’s kind of centered around this is about growing the game of basketball, so that’s why it’s great to be here right at the Pfingstler field house because the main priority here is to grow the game of basketball,” Founder and owner of the DuBois Dream Albert Varacallo said. “Just keeping kids active and just giving them something fun to do and kids really seem to enjoy it.”

This Saturday there will be a full day of events starting at 9 a.m. with the 12U Boys. The full schedule is below.

12U Boys 9 a.m.

12 U Girls 10:15 a.m.

Middle School Girls 11:30 a.m.

7th Grade Boys 12:15 p.m.

8th Grade Boys 1:30 p.m.

High School Girls 2:45 p.m.

High School Boys 4 p.m.

DuBois Dream Game 6 p.m.

Not only is the team coming back but they will also be at a new location. The brand new facility is called the Pfingstler Phieldhouse. It is located along Rockton Rd. in Sandy Township.