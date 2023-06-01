CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – This June DuBois will be hosting the very first Kick the Stigma Wellness Festival.

On Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DuBois City Park, the festival will work to kick the stigma surrounding mental health. The highlight of the Day’s Activities will be the “Kick The Stigma” Kickball Tournament. There will also be other activities like food trucks, musicians, speakers, goat yoga, artists, a rock wall petting zoo and so much more.

One in 6 youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year and 50% of lifetime mental illnesses begin by the age of 14 and 75% by age 24.

“The pandemic started to bring physical health to center stage,” WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty said. “It’s time to look at what else makes up well-being for our children. The conversation about mental health has never been as open, or as important as that of their physical health. Building awareness is a crucial key to learning how to care for our youth’s mental health and wellness. We hope that this event will share some insight as to some new ways to do just that.”

You can register for the kickball tournament here.

The festival is welcome for all ages and is hoping to shine a light on all areas of wellness. A sense of wellness in multiple areas impacts mental health and overall well being, but its not just about therapy. Kick the Stigma wants everyone to have information on areas of emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, nutritional and physical wellness.

More information about the wellness festival can be found on the Kick the Stigma website.