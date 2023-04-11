DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The JE DuBois Hose Co. 3 will be hosting a meatloaf dinner on Sunday.

The dinner will include smoked or baked meatloaf, parsley potatoes, green beans or corn, bread/butter and a dessert. The meals are $10 each and orders will be available for curbside pick-up only.

The event is set for Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. until whenever they sell out.

You can find out more information and reach out about any questions on the JE DuBois meatloaf dinner event page.