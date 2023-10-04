CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Historical Society is holding its annual “Spirit of DuBois” Lantern Walk throughout downtown.

The theme for this year’s 15th Lantern Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7 is “People You Should Meet.” The walk consists of tours that will take 20 people on a less-than-a-mile walk on downtown sidewalks.

Each tour lasts a little over an hour with the first tour leaving the E. D. Reitz Museum at 30 West Long Avenue at 5 p.m. Addition tours will take place every 15 minutes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. You can reserve a specific walking time by calling 814-371-4627. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be assigned to the next available tour.