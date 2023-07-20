DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man who does business as “Down to Earth Tree Felling” is facing charges after a couple said they paid him over $6,000 in advance for landscaping work that was never completed.

Joseph Bussard, 36, is facing a felony charge associated with receiving payment for services and failing to perform after a couple in their 60s went to DuBois police back in April, court documents show.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the courts, Bussard was hired by the couple for tree removal services. In the process, he allegedly worked out a deal for a landscaping project including drainage and making gravel beds.

It was noted in the complaint that the couple signed a contract with Bussard and gave a down payment of $3,689.72.

The couple told police that they paid Bussard a total of $6,416.46 between mid-January and mid-March. However, they claimed Bussard never did any work nor delivered any materials except for some sand and gravel, the complaint shows.

Bussard has a preliminary hearing in the matter set for the end of August.