CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Mall is hosting the 2023 Motorsports Show this weekend and is helping raise money for a special cause.

The show will be featuring everything from race cars, ATVs, trucks, and more. The funds raised from this year’s show will go towards a young boy who is battling cancer.

Show coordinator and graphic designer Jim Bloom said he and organizers decided to use the event as a way to give to someone in need.

“When we decided to give back, I said it was a really cool way to show the community that the racers aren’t just a bunch of guys that get together on Saturday nights and run cars around in a circle. It’s just that it’s a community,” Bloom said.

The show begins on Saturday, March 24 at noon. Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet drivers and see an in-person demo of a car being wrapped.