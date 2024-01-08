DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly secretly filming himself having sex with a woman and then posting the videos to Pornhub.

Kevin Anthony Batts, 33, was charged with unlawful dissemination, invasion of privacy and forgery after a woman told police she discovered there were sex videos of the two uploaded and public on the porn site.

According to the criminal complaint, Batts and the woman had a consensual sexual relationship in 2023. In October, she went to DuBois police and said she was unaware she was being filmed and did not give any sort of permission for the videos she didn’t know about to be made public.

Through the investigation, police spoke with Batts who said he had a release signed by the woman, the complaint shows. When shown the form, the woman said she never saw it before and pointed out to police that both her first name and maiden name, which she hadn’t used in years, were spelled wrong.

Batts was charged after the new year and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for February.