CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after he was accused of sending explicit photos to a decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl and asking to have sex.

Michael Alessi was confronted at his home on May 9 by members of the 814 Predhunters who told DuBois City police he was trying to meet the fictitious teen he was messaging through the Facebook dating app.

According to a criminal complaint, the group provided officers with a notebook of the conversations between Alessi and the decoy. Members claimed Alessi told them to leave after they told him the police were coming. Officers attempted to speak to Alessi at his home but he did not answer the door.

Police read over the messages between Alessi and the teen from the notebook. According to the complaint, Alessi asked the teen to send him a sexy picture and he sent the teen a picture of his genitals twice. Police noted Alessi allegedly told the decoy he was 37 years old and the decoy told Alessi she is 15 and soon to be 16.

Alessi kept asking the teen to get a ride to meet him in DuBois and allegedly told her she wouldn’t be disappointed. He then said in the messages he “practices safe sex” and then asked her to send a nude photo, according to the complaint.

Police later spoke to Alessi at the police department. Alessi told police he was talking to the person on the dating app but claimed he didn’t believe the person was underage or a real person. According to the complaint, Alessi kept telling police he “f***** up” and wasn’t thinking right.

Alessi is charged with felony criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 30.