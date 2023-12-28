DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is accused of sending sexually explicit images of himself to a minor, according to police.

Dalton Doverspike, 25, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly sending a sexually explicit photo and video to a 15-year-old girl.

Police said Doverspike began chatting with the teen over Facebook Messenger in September and informed her that he wanted to have sex with her, according to the criminal complaint. Doverspike also allegedly attempted to meet up with the teen at a Sheetz.

At one point, Doverspike sent a photo of his genitals to the girl, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly sent her a sexually explicit video to her.

While speaking with police, Doverspike allegedly admitted to sending the photo and video to the 15-year-old girl.

Doverspike is charged with felony criminal solicitation- statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years older, criminal attempt- statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years older, misdemeanor for criminal attempt – corruption of minors, criminal solicitation- indecent assault of a person under 16 and criminal attempt of indecent assault of a person under 16.

He is currently out on $25,000 unsecured bail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 10.