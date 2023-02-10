CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city.

Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along Forest View Drive during a search on Jan. 21.

During an investigation, police were informed of Taube after he made statements about the burglary that occurred on Jan. 18, according to court documents. Taube was also alleged to have made further statements that lead police to believe he had knowledge of the stolen guns and property they were stolen from.

At the time, officers believed Taube hid the guns outside in a vacant wooded lot that was close to where he lived. Police obtained permission to search the property that was owned by a nearby dealership.

According to the criminal complaint, numerous rounds of ammunition and firearms were found at the lot including seven rifles, black powder guns, gun parts and a bayonet.

Officers noted the rounds of ammo were stored in various containers and the guns were found in two separate areas of the lot. The owner later confirmed to police the recovered items were the ones reported stolen, according to court documents.

Taube was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 10. He was placed in the Clearfield County Prison following his arrest on Jan. 21. His bail was set at $50,000.

The DuBois resident is charged with burglary, seven counts of receiving stolen property and eight counts of theft by unlawful taking. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.