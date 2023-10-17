CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is in jail after he was accused of threatening to bring a shotgun into a police station on Facebook.

Daniel Main, 48, was charged with felony terroristic threats and criminal use of a communication facility after he allegedly made a threatening comment on the DuBois City Police Department Facebook page.

According to a criminal complaint, Main used a Facebook account under a different name to post the comment on Thursday, Oct. 12. Police said the comment read “Will walk in with a sawed-off shotgun and start blowing heads off, clean for the terrorism done to me.” The comment was allegedly deleted soon after.

At the time, DuBois City police said extra officers and supervisors were called in to assess the credibility of the threat and provide extra protection for officers and the city building. According to court documents, the incident caused staff at the station to be diverted from their normal operations as extra security measures were put in place.

Officers obtained the account’s information from Facebook and they were able to identify Main as the account user through an IP address and his internet service provider.

According to the complaint, Main was suspected of making previous threats on social media including in July 2023 when the FBI requested the police department make inquiries about posts he made threatening police officers.

Police said a search of the Pennsylvania Registry of Firearms found Main had four pistols registered to him. A search warrant was executed at his home along South Church Street in DuBois where two rifles and a shotgun were seized, according to the complaint.

Main was questioned by police about his alleged Facebook comment. He initially claimed he didn’t make the comment but police said he later admitted to sending something bad to police but thought he was posting on his own Facebook page.

Main was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 13 and taken to the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $250,000 bail.