CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges after he was accused of trafficking drugs into the city.

Gerald Kriner, 40, was arrested on Sunday, March 5 by the DuBois Police Department and the Drug & Vice Unit after a search warrant was executed on his home along South Franklin Street.

According to court documents, police started an investigation after they received reports of drug activity in the city. Police also obtained reports that Kriner was trafficking controlled substances.

Between December 2022 and February 2023, authorities surveilled Kriner at his home and at another residence along South Jared Street where multiple people were seen leaving. According to the criminal complaint, officers spoke to the individuals who were later searched and found to have drugs and/or drug-related items.

Police noted on Feb. 1, a man was seen leaving Kriner’s home and walking to a Sheetz store to use an ATM. Two hours later, officers responded to a drug overdose where they found the man unconscious. Police said the man was treated by EMS and survived.

In early March, the Drug & Vice Unit began a controlled-buy operation involving a confidential informant. According to the criminal complaint, the informant purchased drugs from Kriner twice and made arrangements to buy the drugs through cell phone conversations.

After Kriner’s arrest at his home, various drugs and paraphernalia were found including a white powder substance, white crystal substances, small plastic ziplock bags, money and digital scales, according to police.

Kriner was arraigned Monday morning and placed in the Clearfield County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 10.