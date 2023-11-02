CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Felony charges have been filed against a DuBois man after he allegedly uploaded child porn to an online cloud storage service from his phone.

Kazin Shafer, 21, is facing 85 counts of child pornography charges and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation by state police identified Shafer who allegedly used his Verizon phone to store over 20 videos of child sex abuse.

Troopers received multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on three separate dates in May, July and September involving the uploaded videos. Tips were sent to NCMEC from Synchronoss Technologies, a company used by Verizon for personal cloud storage.

The company provided a phone number for the suspect which was used to identify Shafer through his subscriber information, according to the complaint. State police said that 26 more videos were found during a search warrant that were uploaded between February and June.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Troopers later executed a search warrant at Shafer’s home in DuBois on Oct. 6 where his phone was seized. According to the complaint, more images and videos were found on the phone bringing the total number of child pornography found to 85.

Shafer was arraigned Thursday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.