DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing a slew of charges after police said a 13-year-old texted 911 asking for help.

Sean Daniel Lechiara, 39, is facing charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a child, IDSI of a person under 16, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, and lesser charges — 148 charges in total with 131 being felonies, according to court documents.

In May, the teen told investigators that she was 12 when Lechiara started to sexually assault her, the criminal complaint shows. She also said he would grope her and show her pornography on his phone.

The teen said she would pretend to be asleep to avoid the abuse, but Lechiara would still begin to sexually assault her.

Investigators said they located incriminating messages and photos between Lechiara and the teen. She claimed the only way he’d have the photos was by taking her phone and sending them to himself, the complaint reads.

Lechiara was placed in Clearfield County Prison with his bail set at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.