CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man pleaded guilty earlier this week after he was accused in October 2022 of bringing a baby with him to meet a teen for sex.

Kyle Logan, 35, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 8 to a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. Seven other charges including unlawful contact with minors and child endangerment were withdrawn due to the negotiated guilty plea.

Logan was sentenced to serve a minimum of 125 days to a maximum of one year and 11 months in prison with two years probation following. He will also have to pay a $300 fine as well as other court costs.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Sunflower Drive in DuBois on Oct. 23, 2022, for a man recklessly running with a baby in a stroller that almost tipped and fell over.

When officers arrived, members of the 814 Pred Hunters accused Logan of messaging a decoy he thought was 15 years old and they decided to meet. The group claimed Logan showed up to meet the decoy pushing a baby in a stroller.

According to the complaint, Logan ran off after the group confronted him and members told police the baby was bouncing all over and looked like it was about to fall out and land on the pavement.

The group provided police with a binder that was full of printouts of the messages they said were between Logan and the decoy. When police questioned Logan about the incident, he admitted the messages in the binder were from him and said he “didn’t think much about it,” according to the affidavit.