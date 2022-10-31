CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after police said he stood in the middle of a road and attacked a driver before taking his iPhone and shooting at it with a pistol.

David Smith, 21, is facing robbery and other charges after an incident that happened in Brady Township over the weekend.

Smith reportedly walked out into the middle of Dutch Road on Oct. 29. The driver told police as he slowed to pass around him, Smith opened the driver’s side door and began to punch the man in the head to the point he began bleeding.

According to the report, Smith then forcefully ripped an iPhone from the driver’s hands and threw it to the ground before shooting at it with a black semi-automatic pistol.

A warrant was issued for Smith and he was later found and arrested.

Smith was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.