DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing numerous charges including child endangerment after he took a 6-month-old with him to meet a teen for sex, according to DuBois police.

Kyle Logan, 35, was arraigned Oct. 26 after police were called to an area of Sunflower Drive in DuBois the day before. Initial reports were for a man recklessly running with a baby in a stroller that almost tipped and fell over, according to the criminal complaint.

Police arrived at the scene where they found members of the 814 Pred Hunters waiting.

According to the group’s account, Logan had been messaging the decoy, who he allegedly thought was only 15 years old, and they decided to meet. The group told police Logan showed up to meet the decoy pushing a baby in a stroller. When they confronted him, he took off running. A member of the group said the baby was bouncing all over and looked like it was about to fall out and land on the pavement and they have it on video, the complaint reads.

Police read through a white binder the group gave them that was full of printouts of the messages between Logan and the decoy. They found various sexual messages about taking showers and various other acts. They noted that Logan sent multiple pictures including one of him in a Superman outfit.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

After police made contact with Logan, they took him in for questioning. According to the affidavit, Logan admitted to the police the messages in the binder were from him. When asked why he kept messaging after she said she was 15, he said he “didn’t think much about it.”

Logan is now facing charges including corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors, and child endangerment due to the 6-month-old he took along with him.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

This is the 9th man facing charges in the past 5 weeks due to the social group.