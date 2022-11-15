CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois Continuum of Care Community is holding its 4th Annual Collection for Snack Bags of Joy.

This year they are making their biggest effort yet with a collection goal of 229 Snack Bags of Joy. These Bags of Joy will be given to the DuBois School District Office which will then in return distribute the bags to students in need.

“Well there is you know being in a rural area and here in DuBois we do have families that are just less fortunate they have needs, food at home things that they can’t afford and we want to be able to give them a good holiday season,” Mark Tami, Administrator of the Nursing Home said. “Things to eat things to snack on at home that they normally wouldn’t be able to afford you know won’t the economy and inflation sometimes they just can’t buy all the good stuff that they want to eat and we want to help them achieve that.”

Here are items that can be donated:

Cans of Chicken Noodle

Tomato Soup

Instant Oatmeal Packets

Crackers

Fruit Snacks

Jell-O Cups

Bottled Water

Anything non-perishable and pre-packaged will be accepted

Items can be brought to either the DuBois Nursing Home and DuBois Village up until Friday, December 9th.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Many local businesses have contributed and the money will be used to buy items needed.