CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Typical vending machines are full of sugary sweets, snacks, and drinks, but in DuBois some vending machines contain books.

At Wasson Elementary, the First Class Children’s Foundation donated a book vending machine, also called the “Imagination Station” for students. The First Class Children’s Foundation is an organization to creates a better community through various programs designed to captivate children, create positive experiences in school, and inspire literacy, creativity and imagination.

“Literacy is one of the core principles that we believe in at first class, and being able to get books in the hands of kids is super important to us,” Founder Matt Reed said. “We started doing book vending machines and we have book vending machines, at CG Johnson, Juniata, and now at Wasson.”

The sounds of excitement filled the gym of Wasson Elementary as Reed unveiled the book vending machine. One of the best parts of what Reed says he gets to do does is seeing the excitement from the kids.

“I love to see the excitement from the kids, and I work really hard all year to make sure that we can do stuff like this,” Reed said. “Whenever I get to see all that energy built up in the kids and see how happy they are to have a new program, I get excited for it and I want to do more of it.”

First Class Children’s Foundation has put an impressive number of books into the hands of young readers.

“Over the course of time since we became First Class Children’s Foundation, we’ve given away over 10,000 books to local kids,” Reed said. “It’s been definitely awesome, but the cool part about the vending machine is that the kids get to choose which book that they end up getting whenever they earn one.”

Board members also gathered at the school to show support. Members say what the organization is doing will impact the future of the kids and the community.

“The mission of this is not only literacy but also kindness,” Board Member Jennifer Reynolds-Hamilton said. “I feel very strongly that if we can encourage our young ones to just do kind things for other people, it will lead to them being kind adults. It’ll have a ripple effect, which is super important to me.”

First Class Children’s Foundation also donates many other items including Imagination Boxes, shoes, clothing, and more to support children in the community.