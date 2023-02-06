DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois.

DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they were able to secure the scene very quickly.

The item that was a potential weapon was said to not necessarily be a weapon but could have been considered a weapon if not properly used.

Further details are limited at this time as police continue their investigation.