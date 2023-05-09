CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois City Police Department is teaming up to remind drivers and pedestrians that safety should be everyone’s priority.

PennDOT along with the police force held an event where law enforcement conducted a pedestrian enforcement wave. This is where officers are on the lookout for drivers who fail to yield for pedestrians, or pedestrians that fail to obey traffic signs and signals.

DuBois police urge respect between drivers and pedestrians



Cpl. Prosper also explained the following nuances of the vehicle code about the rights and duties of pedestrians:

Drivers are not required to yield until you begin to step into the crosswalk.

Pedestrians should not walk or run unexpectedly into the path of a moving vehicle.

Pedestrians should not assume drivers will see or yield. Look left, right, and left again before stepping out.

It is illegal for drivers to pass a vehicle that is stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, as the second driver may not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

When walking along a road with sidewalks and its use is practicable, it is unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway.

Tips for Pedestrians:

Cross only at crosswalks. Don’t cross between parked cars.

Look left, right then left again and keep looking.

Wait for a gap in traffic, then step one foot off the curb or fully enter crosswalk and make eye contact with approaching drivers.

Always obey traffic signs and signals especially pedestrian count down timers.

See and be seen – drivers need to see you to avoid you. Wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials at night. Also carry a flashlight at night.

Watch for turning vehicles at intersections, even if you have the right-of-way and are proceeding lawfully.

Watch your children. Children can’t judge a vehicle’s speed and distance and need the help of an adult to be safe.

On streets with multiple lanes in each direction, be aware of what drivers in both near lanes are doing. If one driver is allowing you to cross, the other might not see you.

If no sidewalk is available, walk as far on the side of the road as you can, and always walk against traffic.

Always be aware of your surroundings and never get distracted.

Tips for Drivers:

Slow down when approaching a crosswalk or intersection. Watch for pedestrians and be prepared to yield to them.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks – the law requires motorists to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks at signalized and non-signalized intersections.

Travel at a prudent speed. Don’t try to beat the light.

Watch for mid-block crosswalks. Pedestrians have the right-of-way in mid-block crosswalks, so yield to them.

Expect the unexpected – look out for children who may dart out between cars or buses or cross mid-block without a crosswalk.

Drivers on streets with multiple lanes in each direction should be aware that pedestrians may be crossing all lanes.

“Pedestrian fatalities rose to their second highest number in two decades in 2022,” DuBois City Police Corporal Orlando Prosper said. “Many of those fatalities might have been prevented if everyone understood their responsibilities as a driver and as a pedestrian while sharing the road. Our goal is to increase that level of understanding and keep all our road users safe.”

According to 2022 PennDOT data, there were 3,167 crashes involving at least one pedestrian statewide, resulting in 183 fatalities. Seven of those crashes occurred within Clearfield County and two of those within the DuBois City limits, but none of those resulted in a fatality.

Between January 2015 and December 2022, there were 23 crashes involving at least one pedestrian within the DuBois City limits, resulting in three fatalities.