CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois City Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls that are posing as local agencies.

Police said people in the DuBois area are getting phone calls from individuals posing as local police departments, the magistrates office and sheriffs departments. The caller tells residents that they are missing court dates and are going to be fined.

According to police, the caller tells residents that they need to get a cashiers check and send it to an address.

Anyone with questions pertaining to this scam is asked to contact the police department or the agencies the caller said they are calling from.