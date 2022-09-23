CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ) announced at their Authority Board meeting, the passenger counts for August 2022 eclipsed 1,000 total passengers, becoming the second largest August ever in Airport history.

They also mentioned that their numbers are returning to pre-Covid totals in 2018 and 2019. That is now four months consecutively of 1,000 or more passengers traveling to and from DUJ.

“We had a record May, record June, we also had a record July,” Stan Little, Chairman & CEO, of Southern Airways/Mokulele Airlines said.

“We had our best July that we’ve had in many years. We are pleased with that, especially considering staffing issues,” Little said.

And now August matches that continued growth. Compared to August 2021, it is a 24% increase in total passenger count. Back in July 2021, there was an 80% increase in passenger count. Also, June 2022 totaled 1,284 total passengers, which was the highest June ever for total passengers exceeding last year’s count at 842.

“DUJ is on track for another record year and including pre-sale tickets, the outlook for the next 10 months at the Airport is primed for continued success,” Bob Shaffer, DuBois Regional Airport manager said.

“DuBois is setting records each and every month,” Little further commented. “Overall, the aviation industry looks very strong.”