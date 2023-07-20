DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Relay for Life DuBois and Elk County group will be hosting an event to raise money to fight against cancers and you may even get a chance to see a sasquatch while you’re there.

“Squatch Out Cancer” will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the DuBois City Park. The event will feature food, music, bigfoot vendors and more! Anyone interested in participating or just enjoying the festivities is invited to bring a lawn chair and stay for the day.

Here is a list of entertainment:

11 – 11:30: Opening ceremony

11 – 2: Invictus (A recreational weapon throwing business, this event is free)

11:30 – 12 – Sasquatch calling contest (open to all ages)

12 – 1: Music by Garrett Rowan

1:15 – 1:45: Jami & Jenny King (F.E.E.T)

2 – 3: Music by Joe Quick

3:15 – 3:45: Brian & Terry Seech (C.C.S)

4 – 5: Dos Hombres

5:15 – 5:45: David & Carey Rupert (Paranormal Griddlers)

6 – 7: Country Connection

6 – 7: Survivor of Luminaries

7:30: Survivor Lap

7:45: Team Lap

8: Luminaria Service

8:30: Lap of Remembrance

9 – 10: On The Mend (contemporary Christian band)

10: Closing ceremony

Day of Events:

12:30 – 1:30: Bingo in Pavilion B

1 – 4: Water balloon toss

Movies: 12:30 – 2, 2:30 – 4:30, and 5 – 6:30 at the Never Give Up tent site

Pinecone toss: This event will take place most of the day.

Scavenger Hunt: starts at 3 p.m. (Begins at the Never Give Up Tent)

Alongside the events there will also be raffles, a 50/50, a dunk tank, a free duck pond and free blood pressure checks. Bigfoot vendors will be on sight from 11 – 6 p.m. There will also be a bigfoot statue that you can have your photo taken with for $1 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bigfoot vendors include the Center for Cryptozoological Studies (Brian and Terry Seech), Bigfoot Evidence Evaluation Team (Jami and Jerry King), Paranormal Griddlers (David and Carey Rupery) and Ernest Solar, author, and researcher, behind “Spirit of Sasquatch” and “Two Moons Rising.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find more information about the event on the Relay For Life of DuBois and Elk County website.