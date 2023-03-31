(WTAJ) — The DuBois City Council has released its latest findings on its budget, and potential missing money from that budget.

Last week their city manager John “Herm” Suplizio was placed on administrative leave after his arrest for over $620,000 fraud investigation. Some of that money is allegedly coming from the city’s budget.

The city has only completed a small portion of the investigation so far, as Suplizio allegedly stole from many different budgets and funds over a decade-long span, so the council asks for patience as the investigation continues.

So far, however, the city reviewed its general fund, in which Suplizio stole $3,000, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Interim City Manager Christopher Nasuti said in a statement, however, that the $3,000 was not stolen and was instead a stipend for car and cellphone payments as part of Suplizio’s contract.

Suplizio never submitted reimbursement forms, however, according to police.

The affidavit also said Suplizio committed over $26,000 in tax fraud from the general account. However, the council said they have no control over an employee’s tax returns.

“City Council and staff have no control over how an individual chooses to complete his own

personal tax returns. Consequently, these allegations have nothing to do with the operation of

City Government,” Nasuti said in the statement. “City Council cannot comment on nor address allegations regarding any employee’s personal tax returns.”

The findings are still leaving some residents’ questions unanswered. Former City Manager and current DuBois resident Ron Trzyna addressed the council at a meeting on Monday.

“As a resident of the City, we need to ask if there should be resignations,” Trzyna said at the meeting. “I want to know what rock that the City Council was living under.”

Trzyna questioned the investigation into the missing money and compared the council to the TV character Sgt. Schultz from the TV show Hogan’s Heroes where he said “I know nothing, I see nothing.”

Resident Linda London also voiced her concerns.

“The “checks and balances” system apparently fell into the hands of only a select few,” London said. “I am curious to know what ‘City of DuBois fund’ this money came from. Please do not raise the taxes of your citizens to cover said expenses!”

London questioned how the council knows the funds are allocated correctly as well.

The council responded to their concerns in a statement on Friday.

“City Council is committed to completing this investigation with full transparency and

encourages all residents to ask questions and attend all public meetings,” Nasuti said. “We do ask for your patience, while the forensic audit is being done. Those who come forward to ask questions will not be retaliated against in any way.”

“The City Council does not believe there are any missing monies. To assure the public that

there are no missing funds we have initiated a forensic audit with an independent party, with

the assistance of the PA DCED. We appreciate your patience while this audit is being

performed. We will release the results of that audit as soon as they are available.”

Trzyna also asked why the council offered Suplizio a contract extension the same week his warrant for arrest was made public, and Nasuti replied that the council “was not aware of a pending warrant for the City Manager at the time of the contract extension. Upon learning of the allegations, City Council voted to rescind the contract extension.”

WTAJ will keep you updated as we learn more about the investigation.