CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in DuBois can now go to Shoe Sensation to donate socks for troops.

From now until December 31st customers can purchase new socks to donate for 20% off. Or they can purchase socks elsewhere and then donate them.

Shoe sensation is located at 240 Commons Drive in DuBois.

“I will tell you; I never knew. My son-in-law is in the marines and the first year we did it I was like what the heck socks well they had a double tour in Afghanistan and their socks were all holes, they had no socks. Can’t go to Walmart so they were very appreciative,” Manager of the Shoe Sensation Tammy Mauthe said.

This year is the 7th annual socks for troops fundraiser. Last year the company collected over 40,000 pairs of socks and they hope to achieve a similar or greater success this year.

Any socks that you wish to donate must be in their original packaging. Socks for Troops is an in-store-only fundraiser.