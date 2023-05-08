CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Residents in Dubois are concerned over right-to-know requests going unanswered.

In Pennsylvania, the Right-To-Know law helps citizens get certain records and documents from government agencies. If information is deemed public under the law the request must be answered in five business days.

Residents are saying they’re either being declined or not getting a response at all. If a Right-To-Know request is denied then the legal basis for the denial must be included, according to the Officer of Open Records.

One write-in candidate for the upcoming election is speaking out on the issue.

“We are not receiving our right-to-know requests in a timely manner or if at all, at this point,” Jennifer Jackson, a DuBois resident and business owner said. “It’s making me wonder why us taxpayers are paying an attorney now to file our right-to-know requests, and then we’re not even getting the information that honestly should be public information, to begin with.”

Jackson says that residents just want answers and many of the items requested should be provided to the public without the request.

Commonwealth, local, legislative and judicial agencies are all subject to the Right-To-Know Law. Records that can be requested include papers, letters, maps, books, tapes, photographs, film or sound recordings, information stored or maintained electronically and data-processed or image-processed documents.

E-mails can also be a form of public records, but this can be subject to exceptions. You can learn more about filing the requests here.