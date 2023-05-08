CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On May 8th, 2023 the City of Dubois held a city council meeting where residents left with more questions than what they came with.

Write-in candidate, DuBois resident, and business owner Jennifer Jackson was in attendance for the meeting, and during her public comment section, she stunned the crowd.

“But she (Solicitor Toni Cherry) ordered almost $100,000 in cash be removed from the United Way office months ago,” Jennifer Jackson said. “That money showed up here just two weeks ago and said it belongs to the city.”

Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti confirmed that this was true but they are unsure where the money originated from.

“That’s accurate that actually came last week, not two weeks ago,” Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti said. “I don’t know where the money originated. It was brought here. Chief Clark and I took it to the bank. We secured it, opened a new account. If money is secured there, the attorney general knows we have the money.”

At the top of the agenda were personnel matters in which Councilwomen Shannon Gabriel made a motion to immediately terminate current DuBois Solicitor Toni Cherry.

The council failed to make a second motion for the termination of Cherry.

“I believe that when you’re a paid employee from the city of Dubois contracted or regular employee, you must fulfill the duties of your job respectfully, in a timely manner,” Councilwomen Shannon Gabriel said. “I have some concerns with how some things have recently transpired. So that was my reason for the motion.”

“I think it’s disappointing for our citizens but that’s the way politics roll sometimes we’re going to agree to disagree and we’ll just move forward,” Gabriel added.

Gabriel also said that Cherry made an unprofessional phone call to a family member.

“Additionally, I am upset about a personal call that was made from the solicitor to a relative of mine. I thought it was very unprofessional,” Gabriel said.

Solicitor Cherry was absent from the meeting on Monday night but the council decided to not have her present.

“It was a discussion that we had with counsel,” Gabriel said “Our Mayor had reached out and had conversations. I believe some other council members had reached out to her. It was something that we had agreed on.”

During the meeting, Nasuti gave a financial update. The update included bonded personnel, professional liability insurance, account oversight and capital fund accounts. A bonded employee is covered by a fidelity bond.

These bonds are insurance policies designed to protect against the risk that an employee will intentionally steal from or damage the property of his employer or one of the employer’s clients. A bonded employee is one for which the employer has taken out such a policy.

“The city of Dubois does have bonded personnel, so we have bonds for specific individuals that handle our money,” Nasuti said. “That’s DeLean Shephard, Joe Mitchell, Lisa LaBrasca Becker, Tom Nowak and Becky Hoover. We also have a blanket fidelity bond that covers general crime coverage for all employees.”

“So one of the personnel liabilities in place of account oversight, we have identified all the accounts, including that community fund and every account general fund checking savings, The old community fund are now properly in our control,” Nasuti said. “All money are received into the finance office, which is controlled. She writes the checks, checks are signed by two people either the Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer or Deputy Director. The second signature is the comptroller or me (Nasuti). So Darlene is managing the money, but she cannot write any of the checks. All the checks are signed by two independent people. That oversight is taking care of all of the signature cards been changed on all of the accounts and all of the banks.”

One thing that remains a question is the significance of that $100,000 and what it means for the city and Suplizio.

In other news about the investigation into Suplizio, WTAJ filed a Right-To-Know request with the City of DuBois about the payment of bills for legal services on behalf of the former city manager.

According to documents, invoices show that payments were made for Suplizio’s legal representation. Those payments totaled over $270,000, but officials say that the city has no correspondence or documentation about legal services for Siplizio.