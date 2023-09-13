DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local retirement community is offering a new, boxing-based class for those affected by movement impairing conditions..

Christ the King Manor in DuBois hosts TURNaBOUT BOXING every Wednesday night to help residents and community members with Parkinson’s Disease or Multiple Sclerosis.

TURNaBOUT said their COUNTERPUNCH Movement Impairment program is a boxing-based full body workout designed to help anyone struggling with movement impairment conditions improve agility, strength, balance, coordination and overall mobility.

The group is currently gearing up to offer their drum-based, Beat Boxing program led by 18-year-old drummer and coach, Cooper Harris.

On Wednesday, as part of Assisted Living Week at Christ the King Manor, residents and community members got a chance to participate in the program.

“I really would like them to try to learn to take two different things they love and mix them together and at the same time come over here and socialize with each other and have a good time with the exercise,” Harris said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you or a loved one is interested in participating in one of these programs, you are encouraged to call TURNaBOUT at (814) 290-7810.