CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The joint board of DuBois and Sandy Township awarded a request for an ambulance service to serve both municipalities.
The request was awarded to the Amserv LTD Ambulance Company. This will allow both municipalities to be served through their consolidation.
The contract was approved until January 1, 2026.