CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The arrest of DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio on fraud and theft charges has left many questions including how this will affect the proposed merger between the city and Sandy Township.

On March 20th Dubois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was arrested for allegedly committing over $600,000 in fraudulent transactions from public funds. Now the City of DuBois, Sandy Township, the Department of Community and Economic Development are working on doing a forensic analysis of financial records.

The City of DuBois and Sandy Township officials plan to put grant money meant for their consolidation toward a forensic analysis of city funds.

“We’re going to repurpose some of those dollars to the forensic analysis,” Chris Nasuti, City Engineer, and Interim City Manager said. “We set out a proposal, and request for the proposal to be returned back to us on April 21 so after that we’ll know the amount and timetables will be set for that analysis.”

How much it will cost isn’t yet clear. The original grant was for $200,000 and it can only be used for 90% of the forensic analysis.

“We’re not exactly sure the cost but we are projecting somewhere between $100,000 to $140,000 range for a good study,” Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said.

The grant was for the architectural investigation of new city buildings. This would include the municipal building and upgrades to fire companies. The City of DuBois says this won’t affect the project.

“I think this will be within the scope of the grant we already have so everything should still be on track for that, Nasuti said.

However, Sandy Township says otherwise.

“The one impact it will have is we are taking a pause on the fire company side so that we can focus on getting the municipal building done so we can get all of our employees into one building,” Arbaugh said.

The City of DuBois will pay 10% rather than the two municipalities each paying 5% for what the grant won’t cover with the analysis.

“The City of DuBois will pay the entire 10% of the forensic analysis so Sandy Township won’t pay any of that,” Nasuti said.

Again, the proposal for the price of the research will be returned on April 21, then officials from both municipalities will be able to take the next step.