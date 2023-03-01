CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced that more than $8,000,000 in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants have been awarded to 166 schools in Pennsylvania to improve school safety.

The DuBois Area School District was among those 166 named schools to receive those grants. The district will be receiving two of the three available Safe School Grants.

These grants can be used to create safer school communities in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel or school resource officers.

The DuBois Area School District was awarded $49,999.95 for the PDE’s Equipment/Program Grant.

The school district plans on using those funds for applications focused on security planning and for the purchase of security-related in regards to electronic locksets, deadbolts, and theft control devices.

The building is over 60 years old and Safety and Security Coordinator Office Janice Bart says the money will be put to good use.

“We will be able to replace some aging infrastructure and focus on locks and electronic door swipes,” Bart said.

Head Principal Chuck Pasternak attended the school in the 80’s and says that the money will help with modernizing the building.

“These funds are going to be very very helpful in helping us modernize our building and upgrade our facility to get to a point where you know we can just stop and tighten some things up and keep things safe,” Pasternak said. “My number one job as principal is to keep everyone safe.”

DuBois also received a grant of $58,287.60, which will pay for School Police Officer training and will contribute to the wages of three school police officers that had recently been hired.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Prevention and protection represent two components of the preparedness spectrum,” Bart added. “School Police officers are elements of both prevention and protection. The goal of this grant is to add exclusively assigned school police officers to protect, operate, and support police functions.”