CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois location of Shoe Sensation is working to support the American Heart Association with its “Life is Why” campaign.

The campaign works to fight against heart disease and strokes while speaking about the importance of heart health and awareness. From February 1 – March 31st Shoe Sensation will be collecting donations to benefit the campaign.

You can donate online or you can round up your purchases in-store for the cause. You’ll also be able to fill out a heart once you donate to showcase your reason for donating.

The funds go towards funding research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients, train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually, and support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

You can learn more about the campaign here.