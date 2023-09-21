DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois student was arrested for bringing guns onto school property and also accused of threatening another student.

Court documents show that 18-year-old Ryan Daniel Mancuso, a student at DuBois High School, was arrested and charged with three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of possessing a weapon on school property after school officers investigated a potential fight between him and another student.

According to the criminal complaint, a teacher alerted the principal and vice principal of what she thought was a confrontation that might lead to a fight between Mancuso and another student on Sept. 19. They decided to talk to both students as a precaution.

The other student claimed that Mancuso had threatened to shoot him and strangle him, claiming they knew he usually had two guns in his car, the complaint reads.

School police ultimately took custody of the Chevy Cruz Mancuso was known to drive to school and said they found a 22 Savage long-range Mark II rifle, a multi-round magazine (unloaded) a box of 22 long rifle 36-grain hollow point containing 209 shells and a box of 8 shotgun shells from the passenger back seat.

Officers also listed in the complaint that they found a 308 Winchester, utility knife, .308 150 grain ammunition and 12 gauge rounds in the trunk of the car.

Mancuso was arraigned Thursday morning, Sept. 21, and placed in Clearfield County Prison. Bail was denied citing he was a serious threat.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.