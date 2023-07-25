Elk COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) teamed up with Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) for a senior expo.

LIFT hosted a disability and senior resource expo on July 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Elk County Catholic High School.

“This free event is a one-stop source for information and resources for seniors and those with disabilities, as well as their caregivers, family members, advocates, friends and others,” Armanini said.

Attendees received information about medical, transportation and health programs. Expert healthcare providers also provided screenings for pulse oxygen saturation, heel scans, blood pressure and grip strength.

LIFT also provided to-go lunches as well as door prize awards for participants.

Vendors included Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, Area Transportation Authority, Keystone Rural Health Consortia, PA CareerLink Elk County and Phoenix Physical Therapy.

The Elks County Sheriff’s Office collected unused medications.